Prep Cross Country: Skankey takes 9th, Lady Vols finish 13th at state

KINGMAN – Sam Skankey concluded his senior campaign on the Kingman Academy cross country team with a ninth-place finish Saturday at the Division IV State Championship at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

“I was extremely pleased with my performance,” Skankey said. “I was not thinking I would do this well, but I ran my race and was very surprised to see my results. I may not have PR-ed this race, but I was able to match my personal record on one of the more difficult courses in my career.”

Skankey was the lone Tiger to compete at state and tallied top-10 finishes in every meet he ran during his senior year.

Division III State Championship

The Lee Williams girls cross country team made its first appearance at the Division III State Championship Saturday and finished 13th overall.

“It was a good day,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “Everyone ran well. I’m proud of how hard they worked.”

Meah Wilson led the Lady Volunteers in 16th (20:33) for 14 points, followed by Alexis Hecker (22:21), Alize Hecker (22:29), Darleen Bland (22:33), Shayla Mayberry (22:59), Kelly Koebel (23:43) and Amelia Brackett (24:26).

The Volunteers finished 24th overall and Just Dalrymple was the top Lee Williams finisher at 18:00 for 59 points. Zach Tempert was the next Volunteer finisher at 18:30, followed by Cayden Robles (18:37), Daryl Bland (19:06), Anthony Margules (19:43), Drew Cardiff (19:53) and Cade Cantrell (20:01).

Lee Williams will run at the Nike Cross Southwest region meet in Casa Grande on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“The team was invited and decided to go,” Abraham said. “It will be good exposure for them.”