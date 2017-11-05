After a dry October, winter temps with wind gusts coming

KINGMAN – After a completely dry October, the weather has taken a turn toward winter with cooler temperatures, stronger winds and a chance of snow in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, the National Weather Service reported Friday.

“Guidance continues to indicate less chances of precipitation away from the southern Sierra Nevada this weekend and Monday,” NWS meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

He removed some of the stronger-worded messaging for the Spring Mountains of southern Nevada.

For the rest of northwest Arizona, southern Nevada and southeast California, look for west to southwest wind gusts increasing to 15-30 mph, and up to 45 mph in the mountains.

There will be little chance for precipitation spreading east across the region Monday, Pierce added.

An increase in cloud cover and wind speeds started Friday and will continue early into the week, with a slow decline in temperatures. Highs are forecast in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s.

After picking up nearly 8 inches of rain through September, Kingman had a disappointing October.

“Almost everywhere in the state was completely dry in October,” said Nancy Selover, state climatologist at Arizona State University. “Rain was very scarce. At least it’s starting to cool down.”