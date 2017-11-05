Mohave County Board of Supervisors' approval for 11 Chevy Tahoes leads packed agenda

KINGMAN – You’ll want to bring either a pillow or a bottle of NoDoz to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors regular meeting Monday where 79 items have been placed on the 11-page agenda.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The consent agenda contains 52 items including nine requests for rezone, a preliminary plan for a subdivision in the Centennial Park area, and approval of a final plat for a subdivision in the Desert Hills area.

The fleet services division of Public Works is asking to buy nine 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe models rigged as patrol vehicles, and two more rigged as K-9 vehicles for a total of $657,549. The purchases are approved capital requests in the 2018 final budget.

Also on the consent agenda, the Human Resources Department, as recommended by the Employee Benefits Trust board, seeks to eliminate a temporary employee from the EBT budget; add a human resources technician; reclassify the benefits administrator to human resources manager; approve an 8.4 percent market adjustment to the HR director; and approve a 2.5 percent market adjustment to HR assistant.

District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius has called for a public hearing to repeal or amend an ordinance adopted Aug. 7 that added new fees and increased fees for planning, zoning and subdivision entitlements, and changes the structure for automation fees.

She wants to send it back to Development Services for review, and to conduct public outreach with constituents who will be affected by the fees.

On the regular agenda, supervisors will discuss and take possible action on the five-year capital building improvement program for Mohave County Courts.

At their Oct. 2 meeting, supervisors directed staff to come back with a five-year plan for use of court buildings or any county buildings as far as required maintenance. The courts have five buildings with nearly 103,000 square feet. Estimated expense of operating, maintaining and repairing those facilities is $538,500 a year.

Also, the program denotes a two-phase approach to construction of the new Mohave County Superior Courthouse and remodeling of the historic courthouse. The program recommends $22.9 million for capital building improvement expenditure.