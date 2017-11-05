Events Calendar | Nov. 5 - Nov. 12, 2017

TODAY

Pet Adoption

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Kingman Petco, 3320 Stockton Hill Road.

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

AZGFD Game

Management

Open House

5-7 p.m., Tractor Supply, 3136-A Stockton Hill Road, wildlife biologist, http://www.azgfd.gov/h_f/northamericanmodel.shtml.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Blood Drive

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Cerbat and Hualapai conference rooms.

KRMC Surgical

Services Open House

1-4 p.m., tour pre- and post-op, operating room, meet surgeon, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, 928-263-3902.

Electric Vehicles

and Charging

Infrastructure

Presentation

9-11 a.m., all welcome but best-suited for travel industry, Team P3A, learn to be EV friendly, Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., 520-429-2833.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Blood Drive

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Cerbat and Hualapai conference rooms.

Free Dental

Screenings for Veterans

8 a.m - 5 p.m., exams, x-rays and cleanings, call for appointement, openings are limited, Cerbat Dental Group, 1730 E. Beverly Ave., 928-753-5069.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Book Signing

Noon - 3 p.m., E.J. McCully, Journals of War: Coming of Age with the 104th Infantry during World War II, 5th Street Books, 216 N. Fifth St.

Veteran’s Day Parade

10 a.m., Starts on Beale and Sixth streets, ends on First Street, 928-753-6626.

Free Veterans’ BBQ

11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Swanty Dealership, 2620 E. Andy Devine Ave., 928-753-3131.

Hellraising,

Heroic Hidden Women of the Old West

3-4:30 p.m. Jana Bommersbach gives verbal tour of women in the 1800s, Mohave County Library - Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., 928-692-2665.

Kingman Cancer Care Arts and Crafts Fair

9-5 p.m., Annual fundraiser, vendors, original arts, crafts, food, more, 928-530-2644.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m., mainstream and plus, refreshments, open buffet, 928-757-5222.

Rummage

Extravaganza

8 a.m. - 2 p.m., for Kingman Middle School Band, entertainment, food, fun, donations wanted, 1969 Detroit Ave., 928-323-4214.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY, Nov. 12

Kingman Cancer Care Arts and Crafts Fair

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Annual fundraiser, vendors, original arts, crafts, food, more, 928-530-2644.

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.