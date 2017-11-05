Horoscope | November 5, 2017

Birthdays: Kevin Jonas, 30; Tatum O’Neal, 54; Bryan Adams, 58; Art Garfunkel, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put more time and effort into your plans. It may mean less time for fun, but in the end, you will reap the rewards.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider your options regarding work and money matters. Narrowing the gap between what you make and what you owe will help ease your stress.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Channel your emotions into socializing, doing things with children or making physical changes that will make you feel good about the way you look. Participation will lead to personal and emotional stability.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone will withhold information from you. Ask questions and do a little investigating until you are satisfied that you have all the facts straight.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Help someone in need today. Don’t make a donation – offer your time and your skills instead.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Issues concerning friends and relatives should be brought out into the open. You can fix an existing problem if you suggest a solution that includes everyone.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider personal agreements with loved ones and what you can do to make them more applicable to your current lifestyle. Being on the same page and striving to reach joint goals will make your life and your relationships easier.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Channel your energy into making progress at home by revamping the way you live to suit your current goals. Surround yourself with people who can offer something unique and help with your innovative plans.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If something doesn’t turn out the way you want, put in the extra time needed to make adjustments. You’ll feel better if you are happy with the results you get.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get physical and work out your frustrations by staying active and striving for better health. Putting greater emphasis on personal gain and less on what others do will help you recognize what’s important.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make home improvements. The changes you implement will help you run your household more efficiently.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional deception is prevalent. Think before you say something you may regret.