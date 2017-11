KINGMAN – Ross W. Stockwell, 97, of Kingman, died in a single-vehicle rollover that occurred at 3:37 p.m. Oct. 29 on U.S. Highway 93, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday.

A 2003 four-door Toyota was headed southbound near Chloride on U.S. 93 and for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle rolled over.

Stockwell was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS spokesman Bart Graves said.