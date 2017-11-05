Lumas focused on community, not his record

KINGMAN – Gabe Lumas’ seven interceptions against Flagstaff High in 2011 is a mark that still remains tied for third in the National Federation of State High School Associations’ record book. However, the former Kingman High School cornerback isn’t one to bring attention to something that happened more than six years ago.

“The record comes up occasionally – it really only comes up when people ask,” Lumas said. “I was raised to be a humble man. I just want to be in the positon where I can make a difference in a kid’s life – whether that be through sports or be a mentor. If it is through football, then that makes me satisfied.”

Lumas has the ability to do that in everyday life and on the field, as he is a Kingman police officer and spends his free time coaching youth football with the Kingman Rebels.

“Giving back to the community has always been a goal of mine,” Lumas said. “I’ve always admired the police and all of the duties that they do for the community. I was blessed enough to be in the position that I am – to give back to the community at a high level.”

While Lumas doesn’t let the accolade go to his head, that doesn’t mean he won’t occasionally reminisce of the record-setting night of Sept. 30, 2011. Lumas said a family member will bring it up and they’ll watch it again.

“When you’re in that moment, it’s all a blur,” Lumas said. “But when you watch film, you can say ‘oh yeah, I remember that play too.’ Not only defensively, we did some pretty good things offensively as well. It’s cool to just look back on the film and remember the special times you shared with your teammates.”

The Bulldogs took care of business that night, cruising to a 48-21 win – highlighted by Lumas’ four first-half interceptions in a contest played in the Walkup Skydome at Northern Arizona University.

“It couldn’t have happened at a better time,” Lumas said. “It was the biggest stage that we played on that year. The lights were on and everything was in our corner. We did a good job executing and the coaches put in a good game plan to get us prepared that week. Everything worked out really well.”

It sure did work out well, as Andrew Vignolo from California’s Laguna Blanca High School is the only one to come close to Lumas – tallying six interceptions in a 2012 game. The other record setters above Lumas accomplished the feat many years before – from the 1920s to the 1980s, with the top spot going to Ken Golin (1981) with nine interceptions from South Carolina’s Broome High.

“With the gap being that large, it does make me appreciate it that much more,” Lumas said. “Who knows when the next time it will be broken? I’m just thankful to have been able to play and being in the right spots and stuff like that. It just makes you that much more thankful because I know how good some of the names are in those record books.”

Lumas joins two others in the record books with seven interceptions – Pennsylvania’s Jack Roberts from Bethel Park High and Texas’ Donald Moore from Splendora High. Lumas is the lone record setter from Arizona and the Arizona Interscholastic Association doesn’t have a listing in their record book.

“I just want to thank my family and my girlfriend Brenda because they supported me since day one before I even decided to do sports,” Lumas said. “They really have always been in my corner and been my rock – whether it’s been good times or bad times. So I just want to thank them as well as the coaches that puts the time in to coach the kids up and hopefully give some of them an opportunity to play at the next level as well.”