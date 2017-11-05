News Briefs | AZGFD hosting game management open house

AZGFD hosting game management open house

KINGMAN – A wildlife biologist from Arizona Game and Fish Department will answer questions about local game management from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Tractor Supply, 3136-A Stockton Hill Road.

The public is invited to bring questions, and hunt recommendations for the 2018 and 2019 elk and pronghorn seasons may be discussed.

For more information, visit http://www.azgfd.gov/h_f/northamericanmodel.shtml.

Blood donors needed to build holiday supplies

KINGMAN – United Blood Services is urging donors to make and keep blood donation appointments throughout November.

There are three public drives in Kingman over the next eight days: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday at KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday at KRMC; and 1-6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Elks Lodge 468, 900 Gates Ave.

Tragedy can strike without a moment’s notice, and the Las Vegas shooting was proof it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. To make an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com, or call 1-877-827-4376.

KRMC hosts Surgical Services open house

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is inviting the public to a Surgical Services Open House from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday.

Attendees will tour the surgery department from pre-op to post-op, including the operating room. A surgeon will be available.

The open house takes place during Perioperative Nurse Week – a week celebrating perioperative nurses nationwide who work as part of every surgical team to advocate for the safety of surgical patients.

For more information, call 928-263-3902.