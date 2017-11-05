Rants & Raves | November 5, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Trump declares opiods a national emergency: So what is the Prez gonna do, make it even more difficult for post-op patients to get necessary pain meds? Maybe quit spending $2 trillion bombing rocks and Talibans in Afghanistan to protect opium? Nah, just give more money to cops.

City sales tax increase effective Wednesday: I live in Golden Valley, halfway between Kingman and Bullhead City. Guess where I’ll be shopping for taxable items. I’ll still buy groceries in Kingman because they are not taxed. Haha.

School grades: If the kids are at a second-grade level, why aren’t they in second grade?

Sales tax: Will be making big purchases elsewhere. Sales tax was already too high.

KAAP: How can they call themselves for abused people when they will only take women? Men are abused, too.

Search for city manager costing $25,000: Send the bill to Councilmember Travis Lingenfelter, and the next time he decides to run someone of town run him out instead.

Sen. Rand Paul in Kelli Ward’s Corner: If anyone votes for this person, they need to have their heads examined.

Fatal crash on US 93: This accident occurred in the area where the highway isn’t divided. Someone being in a hurry has caused his own death and injuries to others. Take your time. Life is so precious.

51-year-old Kingman man wins gunfight with toilet: This is just so wrong, gunning down a unarmed toilet.