State Roundup: Depner, Narvartes compete in Division III swim finals

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School duo of Marco and Diego Narvarte along with Kingman Academy’s Nic Depner advanced to the finals of the Division III State Swimming Championship Saturday in Phoenix.

Depner led the way as he finished fifth in the 200 yard freestyle at 1:50.31 and also tallied a seventh-place finish in the 100 backstroke (59.72). The sophomore accounted for the Academy’s 26 points as it finished 21st overall.

Marco Narvarte also competed in two events – finishing ninth in the 100 butterfly (57.36) and tying for ninth in the 50 freestyle (23.03) in the senior’s final swim meet. Diego Narvarte added a 16th-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:04.71) as the Volunteers finished in 24th overall with 18 points.

Football

Round Valley 62, Academy 0

At Round Valley, the Kingman Academy High School football team saw its season come to an end Saturday night with a 62-0 setback to the top-seeded Elks in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament.

The No. 16-seed Tigers (7-4) trailed 21-0 after the first quarter and saw their deficit increase to 42-0 at the half. Round Valley (11-0) increased its lead to 56-0 after three quarters and added one more touchdown in the fourth to seal the win.

The Elks advance to the quarterfinals and will host No. 8-seed Morenci High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (8-3) defeated Arizona Lutheran 27-17 in their first round contest.