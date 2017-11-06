Chase Walther Selected as First Student Rotarian

Chase Walther was recognized by the Kingman Rotary Club as the first student Rotarian of the 2017-2018 academic school year. Chase is a senior at Lee Williams High School and was selected because of his high academic integrity, leadership and citizenship.



Chase has been involved in and out of the classroom throughout his four years at Lee Williams High School. Some of his activities include: Interact Club (President and Assistant Governor), Speech and Debate, Swim Team, Band, National Honor Society, Choir and Link Leaders.



His dedication and hard work has been recognized. He was awarded the scholar with distinction during his freshman, sophomore and junior years at Lee Williams High School. He has also received the Distinguished Service Award during his senior year and is also a Paul Harris Fellow. Additionally, he scored Top in the USA in IGCSE World History his freshman year.



Upon graduation, Chase plans on attending either Stanford or Arizona State University and double majoring in political science and aeronautical engineering.



The Kingman Rotary Club is proud to have Mr. Walther as the student Rotarian. The club wishes him the best success during his final year in high school and his upcoming collegiate career.

