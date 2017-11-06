Column | Living United by Giving

River Cities United Way recently held their Annual Campaign Kick-Off on Sept. 13 at Metcalfe Park to celebrate our 2016-2017 Campaign success and to kick off our 2017-2018 Campaign.

It was an amazing event that allowed us to celebrate the successes of our campaign by showing our appreciation to our donors, our partner agencies and our volunteers. This year RCUW unveiled our localized campaign video and we invite you to view it at www.rcuw.org. It is a great representation of what United Way does for the Kingman area as well as Mohave County.

You might be asking, “What is a United Way Campaign?” Every year millions of employees get involved in workplace giving campaigns to support local United Way solutions that improve education, financial stability and health. The United Way workplace campaign unites employees in all offices or branches of a company, and gives them an opportunity to donate, volunteer and speak out for causes that matter to them. You can see the results in your own backyard, even though you are part of a larger mission to affect change worldwide.

The workforce campaign is about more than raising money for worthy causes; it also strengthens connections between employees and their community. Throughout the year we conduct workplace campaigns with many businesses here in Kingman and we would encourage your business to get involved and help make a difference in the Kingman community.

Each month we highlight one of our partner agencies and this month we would like to share with you some information about the Kingman Area Food Bank, which has been serving Mohave County and the City of Kingman for over forty-five years.

Operated by a group of over forty strong volunteers, in 2016 alone, they served as many as 33,000 individuals coming to the Food Bank for help and another 27,000 through churches and organizations. These numbers increase monthly. Did you know that 15 percent of the American population is considered “Food Insecure?” Meaning that they do not know when they will receive their next meal or the meal they are eating is not nutritious due to an inability to purchase foods required for a good diet.

Here in the State of Arizona, that number is 17.9 percent. In the Kingman Area it increases to 30 percent.

The Kingman Area Food Bank strives every day to get nutritious food to those in need by supplying unlimited fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, canned items, fresh breads, sweets and beverages. River Cities United Way has been a major supporter of the Food Bank. The grants received from United Way allow them to purchase items to fill shelves with goods not normally donated. This would include peanut butter, canned meats, beans and other protein rich foods. If it were not for the River Cities United Way, caring businesses and the generous citizens in the Kingman Area, the Food Bank would cease to exist.

RCUW would like to thank the Kingman Area Food Bank for all that they do.

Upcoming events:

• River Cities United Way’s Amazing Race 4 Impact– Mark your calendars for this first ever 24-hour event scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 beginning at noon through Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at noon. More information will be released next month

• River Cities United Way’s Annual Kingman Charity Golf Tournament – Mark your calendars for this event being held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 8 a.m. at Cerbat Hills Golf Course. If you are interested in sponsoring or participating in this great event give us a call

For more information about our events, campaigns, programs or to get involved with our local United Way, please go to www.RCUW.org or contact your local office at (928) 753-6720. Also, keep up with all that we do and like us on Facebook!