County Corner | New staff at the County Recorder’s Office here to serve

Greetings from the Mohave County Recorder’s Office.

Thank you for this month’s opportunity to share some news with you.

I would like to advise the citizens of Mohave County that once your document is recorded, it becomes a public record, (except for military discharges) and you may receive a letter from an outside agency, not affiliated with our office, offering you a property assessment profile and a complimentary copy of your deed for $86 or more. If you contact our office, we can provide copies of your documents for $1 per page. You do not need to physically come into our office. We can locate the document for you using your name and you can pay by check or credit card and have this within a matter of minutes. Your tax and assessed values are available on our county website by looking up this information on the Assessor or Treasurer websites at no cost to you.

Through some creative thinking and working together, the Assessor and our office are very excited that we have hired two new staff members to offer customer service in both Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. They are currently working in Kingman receiving training and we hope to have them ready to offer service by the first part of next year.

We are very excited about this opportunity to serve the residents of these cities and the partnership we have formed to work together to provide these services. You will be able to record your documents in these locations as well as register to vote or update your voter registration and continue the services already provided by the Assessor’s Offices in these locations. Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Look for an update to when we will be opening in future articles.



With the three all vote by mail ballot elections taking place; for the Bullhead City Fire District, the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District and the Colorado City Unified School District, we have seen a marked increase in the number of returned ballots due to address changes. It is imperative that voters keep their address current with our voter registration office as ballots cannot be forwarded.

Please keep in mind that the costs of these elections is paid for by your tax dollars and the returned mail due to a change of address or returning your ballot unsigned costs you, the taxpayer. It is important that if you move, change your name, change your party affiliation or wish to be on the permanent early voting list and receive your ballot by mail that you fill out a new voter registration form. You may register, re-register or submit your changes by picking up a form at our office at 700 West Beale Street in Kingman, at a Public Library, Motor Vehicle Department, the US Post Office or online at www.servicearizona.com.

As we begin the holiday season, the Recorder’s Office staff wishes to extend a safe and happy holiday season to all of you. Once again, thank you for the privilege and honor of serving as your Mohave County Recorder.