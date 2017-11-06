Horoscope | November 6, 2017

Birthdays: Emma Stone, 29; Ethan Hawke, 47; Maria Shriver, 62; Sally Field, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A change of heart when dealing with emotional issues can be expected. Don’t make promises until you have all the facts and are certain you will be able to do what’s expected of you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Check over contracts and legal papers. Update any personal document that needs renewing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the plunge and make the changes to your life that you’ve been thinking about. If something isn’t sitting right with you, express the way you’d like to see things unfold instead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Start a new hobby or expand your entertainment activities. Getting together with friends and putting more time and effort into your important relationships will inspire you to be more progressive in seeking personal happiness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Engage in organized activities, groups or fundraising events that support a cause or interest you have. You’ll engage someone who will give you insight into a future trend that can help you parlay your talents into something new and exciting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t act on impulse or because someone else does. Control your emotions and concentrate on what needs to be accomplished.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get out and be active. Walk, take the stairs or sign up for a workout class.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of personal business. Refuse to let your emotions speak for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Face any emotional issues openly. Divvy up responsibilities with the people you feel should pull more weight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A cautious approach should be taken while traveling or engaging in debates or physical activities. A steady pace will ensure that you avoid being broadsided by someone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay focused on your objective. Too much of anything will be your downfall.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A reserved attitude will keep you out of trouble. Truth will matter when relaying information or discussing sensitive issues.