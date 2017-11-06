Honor Society’s Fall 2017 New Members

Dr. Fred Gilbert (Campus Dean), Dr. John Kitts (Chapter Co-Advisor), Joshua Edwards (Historian), Ariel Adamian (Communications Secretary), Jason Picard (Vice President of Membership), Lindsey Hardison, Victoria Nowicki (President), Christopher Clement, April Cheatheam, Tiffany Smith, Kari Tedford, Penny McLaughlin, Janelle Averell, Peter Roth (Chapter Co-Advisor), and John Hansen (Chapter Lead Advisor).



  • Originally Published: November 6, 2017 5:59 a.m.

    • The MCC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently inducted new members for Fall 2017.

    Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership and development.

    Students receive numerous benefits from joining and participating in the honor society, such as special scholarships, leadership skills, and highly respected letters of recommendation.

    Student memberships last a lifetime in the largest honor society in America.

