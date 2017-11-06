Letter of Thanks | To Carnegie

On Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 the students at Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School were treated to a day of hands on science from the Carnegie Science Center. The program, “Science Takes Flight,” began with an all school assembly highlighting the history and science of flight. Afterward, the students attended “Adventure Stations” which provided hands on experiences of many scientific principals discussed during the assembly. Programs like these are critical for our students to help further develop their scientific processes.

Soroptimist International of Kingman organized the event and received widespread community support for the costs of bringing this to Kingman. Among the many sponsors were Erin P. Collins and Associates, Martin Swanty Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, Taco Bell, K-Squared Development, The Law Office of Deborah A. Liverence, Deana Nelson State Farm Insurance, the UPS Store, Route 66 Rotary, Kingman Airport Authority and Unisource. Assistance from outside the community came from PPG, who provided a $1000 grant.

On behalf of our students, I would like to thank the sponsors for providing this awesome opportunity for our community.

Susan Chan

Executive Director

Kingman Academy of Learning