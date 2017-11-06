Letter of Thanks | To our sponsors

On Oct. 7, 2017, Pepsi sponsored their 3rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness golf tournament held at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman, AZ. We raised a total of $6,000 and all proceeds were donated to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

We would like to thank the following sponsors: Arizona Mattress & Furniture, Kingman Honda, Iron Mountain Drafting, Broken Sky Kennels, Nucor Steel, Dentistry by Design, Love’s Truck Stop, 1 Call Staffing, Kingman Furniture, Highland Glass, True Love Plumbing, Machine Cuisine, Walker Electric, Echo Storage, Mohave Market Place, AVI Casino, Merton’s Heavy Equipment, Mother Road Harley Davidson, USA Travel Center, Commander Center, Coast In Gas, The Mullan Law Firm and Walmart.

We would also like to thank the following businesses for donating prizes for our raffle drawings: Brendan Theater, Edgewater Hotel and Casino, Iron Mountain Drafting, Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley, Cerbat Cliff’s Golf Course, Kingman Chevrolet, Papa John’s Pizza, Nerium by Siobhan Cremin, and a special thank you to True Value Distribution for donating the grand prize. We would also like to give a special thanks to Kingman Chevrolet Buick for donating a brand new car for a hole-in-one and also for all their participation and help with the golf tournament fundraiser!! Thank you to all the volunteers who helped us through-out the day, we couldn’t have done it without you.

A huge thank you goes out to all the golfers who participated in this golf tournament. Without you, we wouldn’t have been able to put on this awesome fundraiser for Kingman Cancer Care Unit. Please put on your calendar the date of Oct. 6, 2018 as that will be our 4th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Golf Tournament at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman.

Cheryl Todd

PepsiCo