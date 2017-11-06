Mohave 911 | November 6, 2017

Recovered vehicle

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Joseph Johnson-Hartley, 31, of Kingman, Oct. 29 for theft, a felony.

At 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to a suspicious motorcycle in the area of College Drive and Potter Avenue. The reporting party said a male subject was riding the motorcycle around the neighborhood and he observed a flash come from the motorcycle. They also said the male subject maybe shooting a gun from the motorcycle.

While enroute, the reporting party said the male subject drove the motorcycle into the backyard of a residence in the 1300 block of Potter Avenue. Deputies contact Johnson-Hartley at the residence.

Johnson-Hartley said that he was riding the motorcycle and the motorcycle does backfire. Deputies observed the 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. A computer check revealed the motorcycle had been reported stolen to the Sheriff’s Office in July. Johnson-Hartley said that he purchased the motorcycle about two months ago. Johnson-Hartley was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail. The owner responded and recovered his motorcycle.

Narcotic drugs for sale, weapons offense

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Patrick Ray Junker, 58, of Kingman, late Oct. 30 for possession of weapon by prohibited person, possession of weapon in drug offense, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs/transporting, felonies.

At 11:48 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Willow Street and Gordon Drive. Deputies contacted Junker, the driver. A consent search of Junker revealed a plastic bag containing a dark brown substance. Junker was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag containing a dark brown substance. Junker said the substance is heroin and he has more at his residence. Junker consented to a search of his residence. Junker was transported to the 3900 block of Roosevelt.

A search of the residence revealed two plastic bags containing a brown substance, a variety of drug paraphernalia and a .22 caliber handgun. During conversations with Junker, he said that he has been selling heroin for six months. The 4 plastic bags containing the brown substance weighed in total almost 2 ounces.

A criminal history check showed Junker to be a felon.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Conspiracy to commit, theft

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kenneth Christopher Swan, 42, of Mohave Valley, Monday for conspiracy to commit trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property, felonies.

Investigations began Oct. 27 when deputies responded to a burglary at a convenience store in the 13000 block of Golden Shores Parkway. Upon arrival, deputies observed someone had made entry into the business by breaking a glass door and had already left the scene. The store manager reported cigarettes, alcohol and lottery tickets were reported stolen. Deputies viewed the surveillance video and collected evidence at the scene.

On Oct. 28 deputies were informed that someone attempted to cash the winning reported stolen lottery tickets at a convenience store in 10000 block of Harbor Avenue in Mohave Valley. After viewing the surveillance video, deputies observed a male suspect leaving in a red Toyota Prius with a California sticker on the rear bumper.

Monday deputies observed the suspects’ vehicle traveling south on Highway 95 near Hammer Street.

At 3 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 95 near Fairway Village Boulevard. Deputies contacted the driver and recognized him from the surveillance footage of attempting to cash stolen lottery tickets. The driver was identified as Swan.

Swan admitted to going into the store to turn in some lottery tickets. Swan was taken into custody without incident. Swan said that some of the stolen lottery tickets might be in his vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a lottery ticket.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.