Obituary | Jack Glen Proffer

Jack Glen Proffer, 89, entered into rest at his home in Kingman, Arizona, on Oct. 27, 2017, after a brief, valiant battle with pneumonia.



Born on Dec. 29, 1927 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Jack was the eldest of six children. He graduated from Central High School in Cape Girardeau in 1946.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Omar Glen Proffer and Beatrice (Brinfield) Proffer, and his sister, Lorna Proffer.

He is survived by his siblings, Jerry Proffer, Joan (Proffer) Patten, Marilyn (Proffer) Hurley and Ruth Ellen (Proffer) Dunleavy.



His loving wife of 27 years, Sonia Proffer, was constantly at his side during his illness and also at the time of his passing. They were married on June 13, 1990. Jack finally found the life-long love he so richly deserved in Sonia.



Jack tragically lost his only son, Derek Armand Proffer, on Oct. 1, 1971. Jack also stayed especially close through life with his sister, Joan (Proffer) Patten, and for 49 years with Derek’s “brother,” Peter Lovecchio of San Leandro, California.

Jack excelled at many trades, but his true professional passion was music. He played professionally for years as a trombonist with several big bands, including Woody Herman. Jack was a military veteran, having served and played in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard bands.

A Mass will be given on Nov. 8, 2017 at 2 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 Spring St., Kingman, Arizona.

