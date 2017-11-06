Spending the holidays with some bad moms

If you haven't seen the first “Bad Moms” you missed out. Although the first was slightly better, you still have a chance to go see “A Bad Moms Christmas” if you enjoy laughing out loud. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn play the same three main characters whose energy feeds off each other. Only this time their characters' moms join in on the Christmas festivities and related stress.

Kunis's mom (Christine Baranski) doesn't approve of Kunis's low-budget decorations. Instead, Baranski goes all out and hires crews to professionally decorate the interior and exterior of Kunis's home. Bell's mom (Cheryl Hines) wants to be Bell's best friend in the most extreme and nosy way. Hahn's mom (Susan Sarandon) is an aged rock 'n roller groupie who usually only contacts Hahn when she needs money.

Kunis, Bell and Hahn are commiserating over beers at a mall food court when they decide they aren't going to let their mothers ruin Christmas. Their alcohol-driven rampage through the mall will get you laughing both with their Christmas tree theft and their picture with Santa, whom I'm sure won't forget that picture.

Even Baranski is funny every time she runs into Kunis's boyfriend (Jay Hernandez) and her inability to remember his name and ability to assign him a stereotypical role. The movie only takes a superficial glance at the tension created when a daughter leaves home, starts a family and begins creating their own traditions and how that may contradict the “old” traditions. For her part, Hines got a bit creepy in the way she wanted to become her daughter's best friend. Lurking in a dark corner of her daughter's bedroom at the most inopportune moments of intimacy and, once discovered, starts giving advice.

But this is a lighthearted film and that requires the opposing characters to eventually come together. Once the mother-daughter mom conflicts reach a crescendo, the unraveling of those conflicts brings about a softer, tear-jerking moment. Baranski gets the approval she has desired, Hines realizes she can live her own life and Sarandon finds she just wants to spend time with her daughter. Once Baranski and Kunis make up they spend all night redecorating and saving Christmas.

Kunis, Bell and Hahn have not lost their magic, which actually makes this movie funny, somewhat realistic and most of all, entertaining. I'll admit I'll be examining my Christmas presents a little closer this year. The film is rated R for language and sexual situations and lasts for about 1 hour and 44 minutes.

I'll give it 4 out of 5 Miners.