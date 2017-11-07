5 things to know about the City Council meeting tonight

1. I-11 East Kingman Connection project

City Council is scheduled to discuss four agenda items in regards to to the I-11 East Kingman Connection project (Kingman Crossing and Rattlesnake Wash/Rancho Sante Fe Parkway interchanges). Engineering Services has prepared a Request for Qualifications for a Program Manager. A committee of seven will review any Statements of Qualifications, and staff is asking two council members sit on the committee. Councilman Travis Lingenfelter has asked Arizona State Representative Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) to discuss the presentation that will be made in front of Gov. Doug Ducey in the near future. Rich Ruggles, Planning and Zoning Administrator, and staff is asking for council’s approval for a preliminary subdivision plat for Kingman Crossing South. It will consist of three lots design necessary right-of-ways. Lingenfelter is asking council to appoint himself, Vice Mayor Jen Miles, and Councilman David Wayt to serve as the official delegation for the presentation to Ducey.

2. KAA legal update

City Attorney Carl Cooper is scheduled to update City Council on the legal issues regarding the lease with Kingman Airport Authority. Council may adopt Resolution 5113 declaring KAA is failing to uphold the expectations of the lease agreement and authorizing legal action.

3. Future of Palo Christi

Fire Chief Jake Rhoades is updating council on the possible future use of Palo Christi School by the city, which has received a 1988 asbestos report from Kingman Unified School District. Staff is asking to discuss the issues regarding the school and to make a decision as to the council’s ultimate goals for Palo Christi.

4. Update: El Trovatore Hill

Rob Owen of Public Works will be updating City Council on the Andy Devine Paving Project (El Trovatore Hill). Owen is expected to report a paving contract to be awarded by Nov. 21.

5. More items on the agenda

Many more items remain on the agenda including: the city joining forces with Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities, and Mohave County against the transfer of water rights in the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District; a $50,000 water rate study, a nearly $150,000 design contract to replace water pipes along Stockton Hill Road, and a $10,000 contract for the Art in Public Places Program.