Community support flowed at Muttsquerade

KINGMAN – A testimonial video from people who’ve adopted and fostered dogs and cats from the Kingman animal shelter set the emotional tone for the Wine and Whiskers Muttsquerade fundraiser held Saturday evening at the Grand Events Center.

An elderly man came to tears talking about the adoption of an old dog to take the place of his beloved Rottweiler that had died, and a shelter worker shared stories of bottle-feeding kittens from the shelter with a clowder of cats on her lap.

More than 120 pet lovers attended the fourth annual Wine and Whiskers event, shelling out $50 for dinner catered by Garlic Clove restaurant, $5 for a glass of wine or beer, and throwing thousands of dollars into the raffle for some 50 prizes, which included a metal sculpture poodle by local artist Gregg Arnold, an Arizona Cardinals football signed by safety Antoine Bethea, beauty and wine baskets, birdhouses, jewelry, and dinner at Mattina’s, the Chophouse and Rutherford’s 66 Family Diner.

The live auction brought $120 for two tickets and a parking pass to an Arizona Cardinals game, $200 for four tickets to the Arizona Diamondbacks next year, and $120 for a large shingle-roof, painted doghouse built by prisoners under management of the GEO Group.

Lisa Snyder, manager of the animal shelter operated under a $260,000 Mohave County contract with Western Arizona Humane Society, took a moment to thank her staff, volunteers, board members, sponsors, and four women who worked hard to put on the Muttsquerade.

One of them was WAHS board member Lynn Kannianen, whose sister, Lorraine, came from Oregon to support the animal shelter and ended up with a pile of raffle prizes.

“We can’t run the shelter without community support,” Kannianen told the Daily Miner. “We can’t keep animals alive and healthy and that’s our main goal, and getting them adopted.”

Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, wearing a poodle mask, was guest speaker, telling a story with pictures about a pedigree standard poodle that was rescued in Meadview, from the time that it was spotted, trapped, cleaned up and adopted.

Snyder said it was too early to calculate how much was raised at the Muttsquerade, but past events have raised more than $14,000.

The money is needed to save 250 dogs and cats waiting for their “forever home” at Kingman animal shelter.