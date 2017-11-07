Letter | Erasing history won’t make US better place

Word just in from the Church where Washington Worshiped God on Sundays where the few complainers have demanded the removal of plaque to Washington and his family.

Such little people. Might as well burn the whole place to the ground along with his home.

History is what it is, and you can't change the past by eliminating the vestiges of the time. But there is one thing that puts Washington first in the hearts of most Americans: his love and devotion to country. No matter your past, if you fought for and devoted your life to the United States you would have been equal to all.

The founders of this, our great country, pledged their honor, their fortunes and lives for the Freedoms we now all enjoy.

Besides complaining about those who came before, what are you willing to do to make the United States a better home for all? Because erasing history won't do it.

William Ressegue

Kingman