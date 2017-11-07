Horoscopes | Nov. 7

Birthdays: Jason and Jeremy London, 45; David Guetta, 50; Joni Mitchell, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be attentive and listen carefully to any complaints that crop up. Being understanding and offering sound advice will end up doing more for you than complaining or criticizing someone you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Discuss relationship issues before you’re faced with a major catastrophe. Maintain your bargaining power by being civil.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put everything you’ve got into finishing what you start. Being responsible and living up to what’s expected of you will help your relationships with those you work with.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Channel your emotional energy into something enjoyable. A shopping spree or an outing with your best friends will be engaging as well as informative.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll have to pay more attention to what’s going on in your own backyard. Taking care of your domestic responsibilities will lead to positive change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change may not be anticipated or welcome, but if you go with the flow, you will come out on top. Recognizing what’s happening will give you greater options.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Uncertainty should be your reminder to gather more information. Procrastination won’t lead to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Draw on past experience and touch base with old friends. The memories that surface will help you make a decision about how to best use your skills.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Helping others is honorable, but don’t let anyone take you for granted. Be creative and come up with a plan that suggests what should be done.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your powers of persuasion will be in top form. Dedicate time to discussing what you want and expect from others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take better care of your personal health and your emotional state of mind. Stressing out over money matters will not help the situation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take control when it comes to negotiations or joint endeavors. Speak your mind, but remember to listen as well.