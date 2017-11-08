Horoscopes | Nov. 8, 2017

Birthdays: Jack Osbourne, 32; Parker Posey, 49; Courtney Thorne-Smith, 50; Bonnie Raitt, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Give everything you’ve got to gaining experience that will help you position yourself well for future prospects. Don’t get angry if someone is acting like a jerk.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can make changes to your residence that will make your life easier. Sharing responsibility with someone else will improve your relationships and standard of living.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do your own thing and don’t worry about what others do. Keeping up with your responsibilities should be your prime concern.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t push others to get involved in your battles or challenges. Take control and you will get things done in a shorter period than you expected.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Subdue your emotions when dealing with work-related matters. Showing any sign of inconsistency or letting personal matters cloud the way you do your job will come back to haunt you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reconnect with someone you used to enjoy being around and doing things with. A reunion will give way to new opportunities with old friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let anyone push you into something you are not ready for. Speak up and make what you want known to anyone who may be pressuring you to change your ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel, communication and furthering your education will play into your overall success. A change in the way you live or who you live with is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of administrative matters in your own unique way. A settlement, contract or investment will pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your ability to be patient and charming will put you in a good position to negotiate professional gains. A unique platform to present what you want to accomplish should be considered.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Lean on someone who has a better handle on a situation. Dealing with a colleague will leave you emotionally drained.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take charge. Don’t debate others if you don’t have to.