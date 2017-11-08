KMS Band rummage sale Saturday; seeking item donations

KINGMAN – The Kingman Middle School Band Boosters are holding their ninth annual Rummage Extravaganza fundraiser Saturday and are seeking donations of gently-used items for the sale.

There will also be a 50-50 raffle, music and food at the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, 1969 Detroit Ave.

Donations can be dropped off in the back parking lot at the school, or arrange for pickup at boosterskmsband@gmail.com or call 928-323-4214. The school is looking for household goods, clothing, toys, appliances and equipment.

The Rummage Extravaganza is typically the band program’s largest fundraiser of the year, with the proceeds helping to enhance students’ musical experiences. The boosters find themselves paying for more of the band’s travel and equipment costs usually covered by the school.

“To our disappointment, we have received very little outreach from the community in donations of gently-used items, which normally drives the rummage sale,” said Anita Rossi, chairwoman of the band boosters.

As the boosters make their final push, Rossi is asking the community to help the band’s cause and donate items for the rummage sale.