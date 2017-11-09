Mohave County Supervisors approve 11 vehicles for MCSO

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of nine 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe trucks to be rigged as Mohave County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles and two Tahoes to be set up for K-9 units at Monday’s regular meeting.

The total price of the 11 vehicles is $657,549, and the purchase was approved as a capital request in the 2018 budget.

One citizen, Michael Boone of Lake Havasu City, has repeatedly spoken to the board about how the county should be seeking grant money to buy vehicles, and that it should look into two companies that refurbish used vehicles to like-new condition, one in California and one in Texas.

Not every deputy needs his or her own vehicle, and those that do should be assigned to beats in their neighborhood so they’re not driving from home in Golden Valley to work in Lake Havasu City, he added.

“Someone has to look at what Sheriff (Doug) Schuster is doing with vehicles. It’s like a golden parachute. Come to work for us, have a car,” Boone said.

Also, just because an item is on the consent agenda doesn’t mean it has to be approved, Boone said.

In other action from Monday’s meeting:

• The board voted 5-0 to accept a report from Public Works Director Steve Latoski on the five-year capital improvement program for Mohave County courts. No action was taken. Latoski said 162,000 square feet would suffice for the court’s five-year program, which takes into consideration a new courthouse and remodel of the historic courthouse. Also, Cerbat Justice Court would be brought into the new courthouse. Supervisor Buster Johnson said the county must find new revenue for building the courthouse and didn’t want to give anybody “false hope that’s something we’re going to do.”

• The board voted 5-0 to set a public hearing for Nov. 20 regarding the acceptance of 1.6 miles of roads in the northwest part of Kingman Airport Industrial Park into the county’s regular roadway maintenance system. County Administrator Mike Hendrix said the county has an agreement with Kingman Airport Authority to accept the group of roads that provide infrastructure for a majority of the airport. The roads are in accordance with the agreement.

• The board voted 5-0 for a seven-year renewal option at current disposal rates for the county’s Cerbat municipal landfill in accordance with the contract agreement. Wayne Hollins of Golden Valley spoke to the board about having longer hours at the landfill and keeping it open seven days a week. He said the landfill is open until 3 p.m., but people have been “cussed at” for getting there at 2:45 p.m. “They may let you in, but they’re going to let you know you’ve got to be out by three,” he said. If they can’t get in, they go across the highway and dump their trash, Hollins said, and then he’s got to pick it up. Hollins leads a volunteer group called Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners.