Horoscope | November 9, 2017

Birthdays: Nick Lachey, 44; Eric Dane, 45; Susan Tedeschi, 47; Lou Ferrigno, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in events that allow you to show off your skills and knowledge. You’ve got what it takes to be a leader, so push ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional outbursts, excessive behavior and overreacting will set you back if you aren’t careful. Moderation and discipline will help you avoid making a costly mistake.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be careful how you present who you are and what you want. Someone will be eager to use emotional manipulation to make you look bad.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Concentrate on how to best handle your money, expenses and income stream. A chance to bring in more cash should be looked at seriously.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Overreacting and indulgent behavior will not go over well at home or at work. Curb bad habits before they take over, and keep your distance from people who are a poor influence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An emotional situation involving cash or a joint venture will leave you feeling uncertain. Don’t make assumptions or act too quickly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It will be difficult to not be tempted by an offer or suggestion, that can change your current lifestyle and future. Gather all the facts and make sure you aren’t overlooking something.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to a practical plan. If you take on too much or underestimate the cost or work involved, you will look bad and risk disappointing someone who is counting on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid excessive spending just for the sake of self-gratification. You’ll get far more in return if you are prudent about how you handle matters devoid of any emotional interference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being a little secretive is in your best interest. Too much information shared with someone who tends to be emotional will leave you in a difficult position.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use charm and intelligence to get your way. If you overreact, you will end up jeopardizing your chance to win support.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t feel like you have to pay for others. Offer suggestions, but don’t do the work.