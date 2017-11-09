Kingman softball squad wins tourney

KINGMAN – It took three years for the traveling Kingman Senior Softball (KSS) squad to win its first tournament in the age 50 bracket. The newly configured team, playing under its new flagship sponsor, won the very first tournament it entered after “graduating” to the age 55 division.

KSS-Taco Bell ran the table and was undefeated at 4-0 to win the A-Division of the Fall Classic Sunday in Bullhead City.

“Great team play. Great chemistry. We played solid softball,” team Captain Bob Posey said, noting that the team is seasoned and resilient after five years of play in the age 50 division. “We’ve been there and done that. It’s just that we moved up an age bracket.”

KSS began play Saturday afternoon with an 18-15 win over LAF, a California-based team that is ranked one talent division higher than Kingman. KSS then beat Wendy’s, a Bullhead City-based recreation team, 17-0.

KSS’s toughest game came early Sunday morning against the So-Cal guys. Trailing by four, KSS needed five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win.

KSS plated three runs before the game reached the point of a two outs with the bases loaded situation. Playing his first tournament for KSS, second baseman Bruce Clark had the biggest hit of the weekend, roping the first pitch of his at bat to right field, scoring two for a 17-16 victory.

KSS cruised to an 18-5 win over Running Late in the final game. Posey said Bullhead tournament player additions Clark, Ronnie Reid (MVP), Roger Rasch, Dan Cromie and Dennis Holland really synergized with the KSS nucleus to win the event.

“They all came through,” Posey said. “It was like we’d been playing together all along.”

KSS next plays at the Winter World championships in Phoenix November 17-19.