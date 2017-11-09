Letter | Honoring veterans

My heart is soaring and my feet are dancing. I was so excited to see the honoring of our veterans. Most are so humble and don’t like to talk about their tour, but not one ever regretted their service to this country.



I remember one in particular, an older man. He stood so proud as he waited in line at Disneyland. My kids were impatiently waiting and, of course, being little monsters. He turned and started talking to them and before long had their attention. He told them about Vietnam and how pretty it was. He told them about other places he had been and how grand the world was to see and that he had been in the Marines and was so glad to be home because this was the best place to be. My son looked at him and innocently asked, “Were there dinosaurs there?”

We laughed, and I thanked him for his service and his time with my kids. His eyes were serious but his smile was genuine as he said “you’re welcome.”

Sally Morisset

Golden Valley