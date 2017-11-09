Letter | Opinions are opinions

Sorry Mary Miner, if my views upset you. My advice is do not read them. I really do not care who likes my view, opinion, or not. Is not the First Amendment wonderful?

In your world, it would be only your view that is allowed. In mine, I see lots of things printed here I find disgusting, disagreeable, and not to my taste, but that is what folks like me served for – so you can say whatever you like and believe what ever you like.

In the end, I trust in one higher authority to judge me, and that is God. Your vote on my final destination is not going to count.

They printed your negative view of me, and I am OK with it. That is your First Amendment right to dislike my posts. Believe me, they do not post all my comments, maybe 1 out of 10 at best!

Ralph Hill

Kingman