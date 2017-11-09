MCSO searching for Floyd James Booth: Wanted in relation to Wednesday attempted assault with a butcher knife

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Floyd James Booth, 47, of Littlefield, Arizona. Booth is wanted after attempting to assault a female victim, her children and a male subject living on the property with a butcher knife.



On Wednesdayevening, deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of Grand Gulch Trail and contacted and the female victim. The victim reported that Booth had burglarized and vandalized her home and a camping trailer on the property. The victim told deputies that Booth attempted to assault her, her children and a male subject living on the property with a butcher knife.



Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to multiple calls in the last couple of months.

Despite search efforts, deputies were unable to locate Booth.

Booth is a white male, 5’05”, 160 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. Booth may be camping or utilizing abandoned property in the Desert Springs area. The public should not approach or contact Booth as he has violent tendencies.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Booth is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 800-522-4312 or Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780.