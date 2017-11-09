Mesh added to US border fence in Nogales to deter smuggling

TUCSON (AP) – The U.S. Border Patrol is adding mesh panels to the border fence in Nogales, Arizona, to deter people from smuggling goods into the city's downtown area.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Tuesday that the agency started to install the panels in July and will add another 700 feet of mesh in the area of West International Avenue.

There was no specific incident or apprehension connected to the decision, the Tucson Sector Border Patrol said, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Customs and Border Protection officials declined to provide information about smuggling incidents and the amount of contraband seized over the last five years in response to a public records request submitted by the newspaper.

The officials cited an exemption that protects records compiled for law enforcement purposes that if released "would disclose techniques and/or procedures for law enforcement investigations or prosecutions, or would disclose guidelines for law enforcement investigations or prosecutions if such disclosure could reasonably be expected to risk circumvention of the law."