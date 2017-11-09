Pair charged with illegal dumping

KINGMAN – A Kingman man and woman were caught illegally dumping yard waste mixed with miscellaneous household trash in the desert just north of Kingman, according to Mohave County E.R.A.C.E. (Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement).

William Griffin, 61, and Pamela Blair, 58, were charged with criminal littering exceeding 300 pounds, a class 6 felony.

ERACE detectives observed a vehicle full of trash in an area known for illegal dumping Nov. 2. During the course of its investigation, Griffin was allegedly seen shoveling trash from the bed of a vehicle into the wash ravine area off E. Grace Neal Parkway behind the Chaparral Mesa subdivision in Kingman.

Detectives also contacted Blair about another dumpsite with evidence connected to her residence, and she was reported to have admitted to detectives that she was also involved in that case from Oct. 20.

The man and woman cleaned up the illegally dumped trash and took it to the landfill for proper disposal at the request of the detectives.

A copy of the report was forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office with two class 6 felony charges of illegal dumping.

In addition to working police investigations and presenting prevention programs, Mohave County ERACE sponsors free community cleanup trash collection events in several locations around the county to help reduce illegal dumping. You are asked to please call ERACE directly at 928-715-0480 if you have information on an illegal dumpsite, or call Mohave Silent Witness at 1-888-227-8780 if you observe an illegal dumping in progress.

Information provided by Mohave County Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement