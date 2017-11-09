River Medical Inc. Earns National EMS Accreditation

KINGMAN – River Medical Inc. announced earning accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). Accreditation signifies that River Medical has met the “gold standard” in providing the community quality patient care and running a quality EMS service. CAAS is the ambulance industry’s equivalent of The Joint Commission, the leading agency for accrediting hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities.

Brad Shelton, Operation’s Manager for River Medical, said, “The public can view our accreditation as validating the quality of our work and our commitment to the community. CAAS accreditation means River Medical meets the highest national standards set for the medical transportation industry.”

“Accreditation from CAAS is an outside, independent verification that we provide prompt, safe, medically sound ambulance service. We are particularly proud to have passed the Commission’s stringent review. There is not a requirement that we obtain CAAS accreditation in the State of Arizona, it is a quality review process we go through voluntarily,” Shelton continued.



This is the initial accreditation of River Medical. There are over 170 agencies in North America that are currently accredited. This represents less than 1 percent of the EMS services nationwide. An ambulance service must complete a detailed review of its operation every three years to retain accreditation.

CAAS standards are numerous, detailed and comprehensive for an ambulance service. The Commission’s standards cover topics such as ongoing training of EMTs and paramedics, quality assurance, vehicle and equipment maintenance, communications, community healthcare partnerships, community outreach, financial stability and all other facets of the operation.

– Information provided by River Medical Inc.