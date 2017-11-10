Continuance sought in NACFD indictment

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Chief Wayne Eder and board member Sue Wilkin appeared in Mohave County Superior Court Monday to ask for continuance of a case involving conflict-of-interest charges for a fire truck repair.

Eder’s lawyer, Lee Novak, said he requested a meeting with the prosecutor in the case prior to the court appearance, but that meeting did not take place.

“So we’re not in any better position than we were in October,” Novak said.

The state’s attorney said he’s not against meeting with Novak, but didn’t want to waste everyone’s time on issues that can’t be resolved.

Judge Rick Lambert set the next case management conference for 11 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Eder, Wilkin and board member Vic Riccardi were indicted in July, charged with misuse of public funds and conflict of interest for having a fire truck worked on at Riccardi’s automotive shop in Valle Vista.

Wilkin, clerk of the NACFD board, signed off on the $1,357 repair bill and delivered a check to Riccardi’s shop.

Riccardi has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is scheduled for trial on Dec. 12.