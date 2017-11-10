Horoscope | November 10, 2017

Birthdays: Miranda Lambert, 34; Ellen Pompeo, 48; Tracy Morgan, 49; Michael Jai White, 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Getting together with friends will brighten your day. Don’t let little things upset you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Generosity will not help you get ahead. Don’t feel you have to donate to something because someone else does.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can stabilize your situation at home by offering to compromise in order to get what you want in return. A unique solution someone offers may sound good, but weigh the pros and cons before you accept.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Helping others will give you a sense of belonging. Your input will be valued and spark an idea.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on what counts. Make personal changes instead of trying to change someone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t get caught in a bureaucratic situation. Get your papers in order and update important documents that you may need to access quickly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Engage in activities that make you feel good and walk away from people who don’t. Choose how you want to spend your time and venture down the path that is in your best interest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be practical when it comes to money matters. Refuse to let emotional spending contribute to your stress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A health concern will surface if you don’t take better care of yourself. Proper diet and exercise will be necessary to avoid a chronic problem.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not everyone will be happy with the decisions you make. Partnerships will be on shaky ground and disappointment is apparent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take emotional and financial matters seriously. Stress will lead to ill health and will escalate a situation that is already on shaky ground.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Business trips and communication are highlighted, but be careful not to give anyone access to your personal information or passwords. Caution should be taken when dealing with your peers.