Obituary | James Calvin Darrow

James Calvin “Cal” Darrow passed away peacefully after a seven year battle with cancer, November 6th, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 53.

Cal is survived by his parents Harvey Lowell and Martha Alice Darrow (Kingman, AZ). His wife Julie Darrow (Peoria, AZ). His Children and their spouses Angela and Robert Cowden (Surprise AZ), Andrew and Natalie Darrow (Surprise, AZ), Aaron and Karalee Darrow (Surprise, AZ), and Alex and Lisa Darrow (Waddell, AZ). His grandchildren Braden, Brooke, Bryce, Layla, Calvin, Harvey, Keith, and Preston.

His siblings and their spouses Pamela and Curt Duvall (Overton NV), William (Bill) Darrow (Needles, CA), Danny and Cindy Darrow (Phoenix, AZ), David and Terri Darrow (Phoenix, AZ) and Lori (Pennsylvania). He is proceeded in death by his paternal grandmother Henrietta Darrow, his maternal grandparents Thayne V and Alta Cleone Ralston, and his younger brother Richard Wayne Darrow.

Cal was born August 31st, 1964 In Kingman, Arizona to Harvey and Martha Darrow. He graduated from Kingman High School in 1982. Cal excelled in athletics and lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. \

He attended Northern Arizona University prior to serving an honorable full-time mission in North Dakota as an LDS missionary.

Cal married Julie for time and all eternity in the Mesa, Arizona temple. At that time Angela was also sealed to Cal and Julie as their daughter for time and all eternity. Later, Cal and Julie lovingly welcomed Andrew, Aaron, and Alex into their home where they set about teaching the values of hard work, service, and Christ-like love.

Cal made many lifelong friends as he owned and operated his own massage therapy business where he was able to follow his passion of helping and serving others. Cal was a compassionate person who fiercely and faithfully served his family. Those who knew him best could feel his sincere desire to bless the lives of those around him through the heart felt service he was constantly administering.

James Calvin Darrow will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as an individual who brought about much good.