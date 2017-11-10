Suns Devils hit the road for UCLA

TEMPE – The Arizona State University football team will head into the final quarter of the season this weekend, the first of back-to-back road games, as the team travels to the Rose Bowl to take on the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena on Saturday. The contest is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Arizona time kickoff and will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks.

UCLA is 4-5 this season, but it leads the all-time series against the Sun Devils 19-13-1. However, ASU has won the last two contests in the Rose Bowl between the two programs.

One of the more tightly contested rivalries in the last decade of Pac-12 action, ASU is 6-4 against the Bruins since 2007 and winners of three of the last four games. Four of the last six games have been decided by a touchdown or less (2011-13, 2016) with a grand total of 11 points separating the two teams in that span while the 2014 and 2015 games evened out with a dominating victory for each team.

With a victory, ASU would improve to 5-2 in Pac-12 games with just two remaining, guaranteeing it would finish no worse than third in the Pac-12 South standings this season.

A win would give the Sun Devils an overall record of 30-22 in games against Pac-12 opponents since 2012, the second-best record in the Pac-12 South behind USC’s 35-16 mark.

ASU is looking for its third consecutive victory in the Rose Bowl and a win would make the Sun Devils bowl eligible for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.