Arizona's Goldschmidt wins third Silver Slugger Award

PHOENIX – Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt picked up some silver to go with his gold.

Goldschmidt, who won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award earlier this week, picked up his third Silver Slugger Award for National League first basemen for his performance during the 2017 season.

Among National League first basemen, Goldschmidt ranked first in RBIs (115) and runs scored (114), tied for first in doubles (34) and fifth in OPS with a .967 mark.

The Silver Slugger Award is voted on by each league’s managers and coaches.

“I just remember being on the other end and just kind of admiring the way he plays the game,” D-backs outfielder J.D. Martinez said of Goldschmidt this past season. “I’ve told him that when I was on first base when he was playing against us, and I was like, ‘Dude, I’m a fan.’

“I like the way he plays. He’s a guy that studies every little thing, and I’ve always kind of studied just pitchers and just how they’re pitching, how they’re coming at me and stuff like that. But I feel like since I’ve been with him, he’s kind of just opened my eyes like there is more to the game in the sense of studying.”

That Goldschmidt is a complete player is borne out by winning his third Gold Glove Award and being named one of three finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player Award, which is voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America and which will be announced Thursday.