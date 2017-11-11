Shepherd followed family footsteps

My name is Nancy Shepherd. I enlisted in the Army 40 years ago.

I served from 1977 thru 1987. I was assigned to an engineer unit in Stuttgart, Germany for three years. Our unit built tank trails. I drove a 20-ton dump-truck for my first year.

In my second year I was assigned as the company dispatcher. My third year I was assigned as the battalion commander’s driver. After three years in Germany, I was shipped home.

I joined a company at Ft. Devens, Massachusetts as a medic and ambulance driver. I stayed in until 1987.

My grandfather was a full bird colonel and my father was a captain, so it was only natural that I enlisted in the Army. I urge any of our young people with no direction in their life to join any branch of the service but the Army is the best. Shepherd was awarded the Army Accommodation Medal in 1980.