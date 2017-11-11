Veterans Day Briefs

Saturday

Veterans Day Parade

KINGMAN – The 2017 Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. in downtown.

The parade starts on Beale and Sixth streets and ends on First Street.

Free Veterans BBQ

KINGMAN – Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Kia Jeep, 2620 E. Andy Devine Ave. is offering a free barbeque for veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Elks offering free brunch for vets and spouses

KINGMAN – The Veterans Committee of BPOE No. 488, the Elks, are hosting a Veterans Day Brunch and are inviting veterans and their spouses to dine at no cost.

The menu consists of scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, breakfast sliders of ham, bacon, and sausage Potato salad, macaroni salad and lunch sliders of ham and turkey will also be available.

All non-veterans who wish to honor veterans will be admitted for $6.

A veteran is one, who at one point in time, wrote out a blank check made payable to the United States of America for any amount, up to and including their life.

Book signing

KINGMAN – E.J. McCully’s daughter, Anne McCully Dorre, is signing copies of her father’s “Journals of War: Coming of Age with the 104th Infantry during World War II” from noon to 3 p.m. at 5th Street Books, 216 N. Fifth St.