I am currently serving as National Executive Committeeman for the American Legion.

From left, my daughter Jessica Wilson Stevens is serving in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Ohio with 19 years of service; Janet Wilson, Army medic served during Vietnam-era in Germany, 1973-1975; My father U.S. Navy (deceased), World War II, Sylvester Wilson, 9 years served; My grandfather U.S. Army (deceased), World War I, Mathew Wilson, 3 years served.