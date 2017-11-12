Events Calendar | Nov. 12 - Nov. 19, 2017

TODAY

Kingman Cancer Care Arts and Crafts Fair

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Annual fundraiser, vendors, original arts, crafts, food, more, 928-530-2644.

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

BLOOD DRIVE

1-6 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 468, 900 Gates Ave., make appointment at 1-877-827-4376.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

KRMC Lunch & Learn

Noon, Del Webb Wellness Center, 1739 Beverly Ave. “The Fact About Lung Cancer,” doors open at 11:30 a.m., reservations at 928-681-8514.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Bingo for Toys for Tots

5:30-7:30 p.m., KGVAR office, 1923 Kino Ave., $25, six games, 928-692-3222.

Shop Small Business Expo

10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St., local vendors, products and services, giveaways, 928-716-5237.

Clean City

Commission

5:30 p.m., City Hall, 310 N. Fourth St., regular monthly meeting.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

First Responders Banquet

11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grave’s U-Haul, 425 E. Andy Devine Ave., Food and fun.

Shop Small

Business Expo

10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St., local vendors, products and services, giveaways, 928-716-5237.

Mohave County

Music Harvest

3-day festival, Saddle Sore Ranch Golden Valley, local and traveling artists, crafts, bonfire parties, more, for directions and admission visit mohavecountymusicharvest.com.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Technology

Recycle Drive

9 a.m. - noon, City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave., TVs & monitors, computers, recorders, more, 928-692-3015.

Community Feast

3-5 p.m., Desert Church of Christ, 2345 Gordon Dr., Free Thanksgiving dinner, 928-757-5767.

Kingman AGLOW presents Wendy Weaver

2-4 p.m., Ramada Hotel, 3100 Andy Devine Ave., speaker about overcoming 25 years of addiction, $6, 928-201-7777.

Shop Small

Business Expo

10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St., local vendors, products and services, giveaways, 928-716-5237.

Mohave County

Music Harvest

3-day festival, Saddle Sore Ranch Golden Valley, local and traveling artists, crafts, bonfire parties, more, for directions and admission visit mohavecountymusicharvest.com.

Elk’s Holiday Bazaar

9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., Shop till you drop, 928-715-6702.

Kingman Junior Rodeo

9 a.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., full day of cowboy action, 928-279-5357.

Fire Station

Open House

11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Station 33, 757 W. Anchor Ave., food, Sparky the Fire Dog, tours, more.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY, Nov. 19

Mohave County

Music Harvest

3-day festival, Saddle Sore Ranch Golden Valley, local and traveling artists, crafts, bonfire parties, more, for directions and admission visit mohavecountymusicharvest.com.

His Majesty’s

Ministries

10:30 a.m., Canyon Community Church, 3270 N. Harvard St., musical drama “The Fisherman & The Pharisee,” 928-681-4673.

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.