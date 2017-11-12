Events Calendar | Nov. 12 - Nov. 19, 2017

TODAY
Kingman Cancer Care Arts and Crafts Fair
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Annual fundraiser, vendors, original arts, crafts, food, more, 928-530-2644.
Karaoke
7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.
MONDAY
BLOOD DRIVE
1-6 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 468, 900 Gates Ave., make appointment at 1-877-827-4376.
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Bingo
4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.
Jiu-Jitsu
6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.
TUESDAY
Judo
6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
WEDNESDAY
KRMC Lunch & Learn
Noon, Del Webb Wellness Center, 1739 Beverly Ave. “The Fact About Lung Cancer,” doors open at 11:30 a.m., reservations at 928-681-8514.
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Jiu-Jitsu
6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.
THURSDAY
Bingo for Toys for Tots
5:30-7:30 p.m., KGVAR office, 1923 Kino Ave., $25, six games, 928-692-3222.
Shop Small Business Expo
10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St., local vendors, products and services, giveaways, 928-716-5237.
Clean City
Commission
5:30 p.m., City Hall, 310 N. Fourth St., regular monthly meeting.
Judo
6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.
Bingo
10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.
FRIDAY
First Responders Banquet
11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grave’s U-Haul, 425 E. Andy Devine Ave., Food and fun.
Shop Small
Business Expo
10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St., local vendors, products and services, giveaways, 928-716-5237.
Mohave County
Music Harvest
3-day festival, Saddle Sore Ranch Golden Valley, local and traveling artists, crafts, bonfire parties, more, for directions and admission visit mohavecountymusicharvest.com.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SATURDAY
Technology
Recycle Drive
9 a.m. - noon, City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave., TVs & monitors, computers, recorders, more, 928-692-3015.
Community Feast
3-5 p.m., Desert Church of Christ, 2345 Gordon Dr., Free Thanksgiving dinner, 928-757-5767.
Kingman AGLOW presents Wendy Weaver
2-4 p.m., Ramada Hotel, 3100 Andy Devine Ave., speaker about overcoming 25 years of addiction, $6, 928-201-7777.
Shop Small
Business Expo
10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St., local vendors, products and services, giveaways, 928-716-5237.
Mohave County
Music Harvest
3-day festival, Saddle Sore Ranch Golden Valley, local and traveling artists, crafts, bonfire parties, more, for directions and admission visit mohavecountymusicharvest.com.
Elk’s Holiday Bazaar
9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., Shop till you drop, 928-715-6702.
Kingman Junior Rodeo
9 a.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., full day of cowboy action, 928-279-5357.
Fire Station
Open House
11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Station 33, 757 W. Anchor Ave., food, Sparky the Fire Dog, tours, more.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SUNDAY, Nov. 19
Mohave County
Music Harvest
3-day festival, Saddle Sore Ranch Golden Valley, local and traveling artists, crafts, bonfire parties, more, for directions and admission visit mohavecountymusicharvest.com.
His Majesty’s
Ministries
10:30 a.m., Canyon Community Church, 3270 N. Harvard St., musical drama “The Fisherman & The Pharisee,” 928-681-4673.
Karaoke
7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.
