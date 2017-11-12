Honorably discharged veterans can now shop online at military exchanges

KINGMAN – All honorably discharged veterans interested in shopping online at the military exchanges can now do so as of Saturday.

This new benefit applies only to shopping online at the military exchanges, not at the physical buildings on military installations. Until now, online military exchange shopping was available only to active duty, reserve and guard members, retirees, 100-percent disabled veterans and their dependent family members, and certain others.



The exchange websites offer tax-free shopping, as well as discounted pricing. Actual online pricing can be seen only by those who are authorized to shop at the websites: shopmyexchange.com; shopcgx.com; mymcx.com; and mynavyexchange.com.



The sign up process begins at VetVerify.org website, which uses information from the Defense Department's Defense Manpower Data Center to verify a veteran's status. Veterans will receive notification of their acceptance as online shoppers or, if their records are incomplete, will receive guidance on the steps they can take to update those records. Applicants should have their DD-214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty at hand when registering. The process is usually easy to navigate and one or two minutes is all you need to complete the entries.

The exchanges currently provide more than $300 million a year from their profits to support military quality of life programs. The veteran online shopping benefit is expected to increase that monetary support.

Opening the exchanges for veterans to shop online is a way to honor them for their patriotism and service to the nation.