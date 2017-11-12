Horoscope | November 12, 2017

Birthdays: Anne Hathaway, 35; Ryan Gosling, 37; Megan Mullally, 59; Neil Young, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional matters will escalate if someone hasn’t been truthful. Make sure that your personal papers and any joint holdings are up-to-date and in safe hands.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal partnerships, making plans for the future and enjoying what life has to offer with someone you love should be on your agenda. Taking care of your emotional needs is encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Check out your options when it comes to joint endeavors. Someone may try to take advantage of you if you are too easygoing or gullible.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can make some positive changes at home or to the way you live. A simpler lifestyle will give you more time to enjoy new activities and make new acquaintances.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Disillusionment will set in if you believe everything you hear. Don’t indulge in a competition with someone eager to make you look bad.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Channel your emotional energy into something that will benefit you. Taking a course will encourage you to engage in conversations with people from different backgrounds.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional confusion will set in. Someone will lead you astray if you are too open about the way you feel.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Accept change and figure out the best way to make things work in your favor. Flexibility will be required if you are to take advantage of a situation that can affect your home and relationships.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An emotional situation will arise. Try to figure out what’s fact and what’s fiction.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The stars are aligning in your favor, don’t miss out on a stellar opportunity. A chance to take part in something unique should be given your undivided attention.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional deception is apparent. Whether it’s you withholding facts or someone else, you have to think carefully before you get involved in a joint endeavor.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional disillusionment will set in if you allow others to limit your freedom or put demands on your time. Take the initiative to do things your way and to make choices based on your needs.