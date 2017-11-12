Mohave County will close Kingman court building with new facility plan

Mohave County will close a court building in Kingman as part of its five-year capital building plan.

The county’s public works department has completed its building plan, which calls for the closure of the Cerbat Justice Court building, 524 W. Beale St. The closure of the 7,200 square foot building will save $20,000 according Steven Latoski, county public works director. It’s part of a larger plan to build a new $19.9 million, 66,000-square-foot superior court facility, estimated to open in 2020, and remodel of the historic courthouse at a cost of $2.47 million.

Once the new facility opens, the Cerbat courthouse can be closed and sold at the discretion of the Board of Supervisors, Latoski said. The county currently conducts court business through five county-owned buildings totaling 102,966 square feet.

The remodel costs for the historic courthouse could still be something of a wildcard, Latoski said.

“While the architectural work is complete, moving forward with plan review, permitting, and construction would require a board vote,” he said.

A quarter-cent sales tax set to expire at the end of 2019 won’t pay for the cost of the remodel, and no funding sources have been identified for the project, Latoski said.

When the plan was unveiled at this week’s board meeting, Supervisor Buster Johnson took exception with what was presented for the historic building.

“I was looking at building a new court building; we would free up space and maybe be able to sell it or reuse it by some other department,” Johnson said. “It was not my intention to accept something that obligates us to have to find more revenue to remodel the old court. That wasn’t my idea.”