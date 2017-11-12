Obituary | Barbara Hope Alpers nee Schoen

Barbara Hope Alpers nee Schoen, age 81. A 3-time survivor of cancer for over 15 years, only gave up on the fourth battle, passing into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, Sunday Nov. 5, 2017.



Raised by parents Charles and Geneveive Schoen in suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Graduated from Blue Island Community High School in 1955. Shortly thereafter, married Carl D. Alpers, who has preceded her in death after 47 years of marriage.

As a music lover, she played classical pieces of Chopin, Bach and Beethoven on her piano for many years. As a part of The Silvertones singing group in Las Vegas, she performed in many spring and holiday musicals. She was also part of two church choirs over the years.

She loved animals, especially dogs, leaving behind her little Shiatzu Mimi, who was her loyal TV pal. They especially loved to sit together to watch the American Kennel Association dog shows. She was a doll collector and enjoyed collecting angel figurines. Her inherited creative side let her enjoy crocheting, making many afghans over the years. She also loved painting in her favorite mediums of oils and watercolors. Pen and ink art along with sketching filled her pastimes, too. She has received many awards for her art work. She loved exploring and experiencing with her sweet tooth these last few years. Her love of late was Gummy Bears, giving her the title of “Gummy Bear Connoisseur” which landed her a giant Gummy Bear as a gift from her great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind sisters: Marie (Tito) Carrero; Susan (the late Gary) Clark; daughters: Victoria (Stephen) Hutchins; Valerie (Fred) Messick; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeff) Loucks; Chrystal (Joseph) Pacheco; Amanda (Anthony) Nieto; Tiffany (Brian) Wood; James Messick; Thomas Messick. She also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren: Isabel Pacheco; Natalie Loucks; Elena Pacheco; William Loucks; Kaylin Messick; Ana-Sofia Pacheco; Rachel Loucks; and Emily Wood.

A Celebration of Life service will be at Kingdom of God Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m., completing the service with a balloon launch.



In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the church to help with the KOG Youth program. God bless you all.