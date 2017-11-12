Road work on US 93 near Hoover Dam this week

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation will be performing road maintenance this week along a 17-mile section of north- and southbound U.S. 93, just south of the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge at the Hoover Dam.

Motorists should be prepared for brief delays through the project area while traffic is guided through alternating travel lanes.

Work is scheduled to occur between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, beginning at milepost 0 (south of the memorial bridge) through milepost 17.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.