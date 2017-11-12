Today is last day for Bashas’ special discount for active military, reserves, and veterans

KINGMAN – Bashas’ (3360 E. Andy Devine Ave.) is offering a 10-percent discount to all active duty, reserve, and retired military personnel who are Bashas’ Thank You card members today.

The nearly 20,000 active military and 522,188 veterans living in Arizona, and their families, have sacrificed so much over the years in the name of defending freedom.

Bring your Thank You Card and military identification upon check-out. The discount is not valid on prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, postage, gift cards, money orders, or lottery tickets.